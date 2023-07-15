    বাংলা

    Hasina buys Tk 10 ticket for eye check-up at Dhaka hospital

    The prime minister sought treatment at a public hospital like any other ordinary patient

    Published : 15 July 2023, 08:36 AM
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina underwent an eye check-up at a public hospital like any other ordinary patient.

    Hasina went to the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Saturday.

    She then purchased a Tk 10 ticket from the counter before getting her eyes checked, according to Hasan Jahid Tusher, the prime minister's deputy press secretary.

    “The prime minister went to the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital for follow-up treatment," he said.

    "After consulting her eye doctor, the prime minister also exchanged greetings with nurses, patients and their relatives at the hospital."

