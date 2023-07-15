Hasina buys Tk 10 ticket for eye check-up at Dhaka hospital

The prime minister says her administration has provided an 'unprecedented' level of press freedom over the last 14 years
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina underwent an eye check-up at a public hospital like any other ordinary patient.
Hasina went to the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Saturday.
She then purchased a Tk 10 ticket from the counter before getting her eyes checked, according to Hasan Jahid Tusher, the prime minister's deputy press secretary.
“The prime minister went to the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital for follow-up treatment," he said.
"After consulting her eye doctor, the prime minister also exchanged greetings with nurses, patients and their relatives at the hospital."