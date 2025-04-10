Islami Andolan leader urges ban on 'Mongol Shobhajatra' from Bengali New Year celebrations

"The word and concept of Mongol must be dropped,” says Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim

Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim, senior nayeb-e-amir of Islami Andolan, has called for the exclusion of the traditional 'Mongol Shobhajatra' procession from Bengali New Year festivities.

Speaking at a meeting with party leaders at Islami Andolan’s office on Wednesday, Faizul criticised the procession.

“On the day of the New Year, people can organise several events in a manner supported by decency, history and tradition,” Faizul said, according to a press release issued by the party.

“But if you believe or think that a procession on that day will bring ‘Mongol,’ it will clearly lead to sin. Therefore, nothing called ‘Mongol Shobhajatra’ should be done. The word and concept of ‘Mongol’ must be dropped.”

The remarks come as the country prepares for Pohela Boishakh, the first day of the Bengali calendar, marked annually on Apr 14 with vibrant celebrations across Bangladesh.

"Pohela Boishakh is a matter related to the season. Many things, including agriculture, business, marriages and other activities of the people of this region, are related to the season. That is why King Akbar introduced the Bengali year to calculate the solar year based on the Islamic calendar,” said Faizul.

“The history and tradition of Muslims are involved in the introduction of this year. At the same time, since the people of this region have been Muslims for thousands of years, it is impossible to imagine the existence of anything anti-Islamic in their customs and culture. Therefore, there should be nothing unsupported by Islam in any arrangement to celebrate the Bengali New Year."

Addressing the authorities of Dhaka University, he called for the removal of the term ‘Mongol’ and the exclusion of elements, including idols.

“Dhaka University was established in the interest of the Muslims of this region. Keeping that historical reality in mind, remove the word and concept of 'Mongol' from New Year's celebrations,” he added.

“At the same time, remove everything that is not supported by Islam, including idols, from New Year's celebrations. Rather, consider the thousand-year-old history of this country and use concepts and materials supported by Islam."

Commenting that the cultural struggle is “imposed by fallen fascism," he warned that continuing such traditions would amount to "betrayal with the blood of martyrs”.

“The Islamic Movement of Bangladesh will not allow that to happen,” he said.

“Hindutva symbols, concepts, and connotations imposed by fallen fascism must be removed from all New Year's celebrations.”