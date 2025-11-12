Chief Advisor Yunus to address the nation Thursday

Interim government’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus will address the nation on Thursday.

His office said the speech will be broadcast simultaneously on state-run Bangladesh Television (BTV), BTV News and Bangladesh Betar in the afternoon.

Amid a powerful student-led uprising, the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina reportedly resigned and left for India on Aug 5 last year, ending the Awami League’s 15-year rule.

On Aug 8, the Advisory Council of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus was sworn in at Bangabhaban.

He delivered his first address to the nation the same day.