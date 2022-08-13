Bangladesh's ethnic minorities demand constitutional recognition

Members of Bangladesh's ethnic minority communities have reiterated their demand for constitutional recognition accompanied by measures to protect their land, languages and cultural heritage.

The Bangladesh Adivasi Union marked the 'International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples' on Saturday by forming a human chain in Dhaka's Shahbagh to press home their demands.

Speakers at the event called for the swift implementation of the Chattogram Hill Tracts Peace Accord, the rehabilitation of those who were displaced from their land and the formation of a land commission, along with a 100-day job creation programme and permanent rationing for them under the KaBiKha scheme, which provides food to the poor in exchange for work.