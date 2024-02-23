    বাংলা

    RAB arrests 38 teen suspects in Dhaka

    The arrests were prompted by complaints filed with the RAB by residents

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 23 Feb 2024, 07:20 AM
    Updated : 23 Feb 2024, 07:20 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested 38 teenagers across Dhaka over their suspected ties to various crimes.

    The arrests were made during raids conducted by RAB-1 in Dhaka's airport area, Banani, and Mohakhali, as well as parts of Tongi and Gazipur, on Thursday.

    “People are frustrated with the crimes committed by the juvenile gangs,” said Lt Col Mostak Ahmed, chief of RAB-1.

    The raids and arrests were prompted by the complaints they filed with the RAB/

    Legal measures will be taken against the teenagers, said Mostak.

