UK Parliament urged to recognise genocide in Bangladesh in 1971

British MPs, academics, legal experts, freedom fighters and community leaders participated in the event titled ‘Remembering the Bangladesh Genocide 1971: The Road to International Recognition”.

The high commissioner cited several international media reports on the Bengali Genocide, including Anthony Mascarenhas's lead article in the Sunday Times headlined "Genocide" and similar reports on mass atrocities by The Telegraph and BBC that shocked the world and prompted global leaders to act.

The envoy said, “Sir Peter Shore, MP, who was chair of the UK’s Foreign Affairs Committee in 1971, moved a motion in the UK parliament condemning atrocities committed in erstwhile East Pakistan, followed by another motion, moved by Action Bangladesh and supported by over 233 cross-party members, calling for the end of genocide in East Bengal and the recognition of Bangladesh”.

The high commissioner commended the US Congress resolution led by Congressman Ro Khanna and Congressman Steve Chabot, which needs to be emulated in the British parliament.

She called upon British-Bangladeshi politicians, academia, professionals and community leaders to create greater awareness of the Bangladesh genocide amongst British political, humanitarian and think-tank circles.

Speaking on the occasion, UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy for Bangladesh and Vice Chair of the APPG on Bangladesh Tom Hunt MP said, “The atrocities that occurred in Bangladesh in 1971 during the War of Liberation was an unforgettable event”.

He assured of working with the Bangladesh High Commission and the diaspora towards creating awareness about the 1971 genocide and introducing a new motion in the UK Parliament to recognise it.

Lord Rami Ranger, Patron of Conservative Friends of India and the cohost of the event, expressed his support for getting its international recognition.

Chairman of the British Asian Conservative Link Lord Suri urged the UK policymakers to bring a fresh motion in parliament in favour of international recognition of the genocide in Bangladesh during the nine-month War of Liberation in 1971.

Professor of International Law and Human Rights at the University of Birmingham Mohammad Shahabuddin said that the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh by the Pakistan Army fulfilled all criteria to be recognised by the UN.