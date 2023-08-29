    বাংলা

    Kazi Shahid Ahmed, editor of now defunct Ajker Kagoj, dies aged 82

    He was a renowned newspaper publisher-editor, sports organiser, and businessman

    Published : 28 August 2023, 07:34 PM
    Kazi Shahid Ahmed, the chairman of Gemcon Group - who also the publisher and editor of now defunct Ajker Kagoj newspaper and a sports organiser - has died at a Dhaka hospital at the age of 82.

    He passed away at 7:15pm on Monday while undergoing treatment, his son Kazi Anis Ahmed told bdnews24.com, adding that his father had been unwell for a long time.

    Kazi Shahid's family members are active in different fields. His eldest son, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, is a Member of Parliament for the ruling Awami League from the Jashore-3 constituency and also vice-president of the Bangladesh Football Federation.

    His second son, Kazi Anis, is a publisher for Bangla Tribune and the Dhaka Tribune, while his youngest son, Kazi Inam Ahmed, is a director on the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

    Born in Jashore on Nov 7, 1940, Kazi Shahid pursued a career in engineering before dedicating 14 years to military service. After retiring as a lieutenant colonel, he founded the Gemcon Group in 1979 to step into the business world.

    The husband of singer Amina Ahmed, Kazi Shahid was also active in the literary world.

    He authored novels such as 'Bhairava,' 'Pasha,' 'Daate Kata Pencil,' and 'Opekkha,' and also penned newspaper columns.

    The founder of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, Meena Bazar, and several non-profit organisations, including the Kazi Shahid Foundation, he was a prominent sports organiser who had a long-standing association with the club Abahani Limited Dhaka. His sons also have ties to the club.

    Additionally, Kazi Shahid ran as an independent candidate for a parliamentary seat in Jashore.

    He is known for pioneering organic tea gardening in Bangladesh and for his key role in creating a large tea garden in Panchagarh.

