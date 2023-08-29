Kazi Shahid Ahmed, editor of now defunct Ajker Kagoj, dies aged 82

Kazi Shahid Ahmed, the chairman of Gemcon Group - who also the publisher and editor of now defunct Ajker Kagoj newspaper and a sports organiser - has died at a Dhaka hospital at the age of 82.

He passed away at 7:15pm on Monday while undergoing treatment, his son Kazi Anis Ahmed told bdnews24.com, adding that his father had been unwell for a long time.

Kazi Shahid's family members are active in different fields. His eldest son, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, is a Member of Parliament for the ruling Awami League from the Jashore-3 constituency and also vice-president of the Bangladesh Football Federation.

His second son, Kazi Anis, is a publisher for Bangla Tribune and the Dhaka Tribune, while his youngest son, Kazi Inam Ahmed, is a director on the Bangladesh Cricket Board.