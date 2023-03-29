    বাংলা

    Rain delays start of second Ireland T20 in Chattogram

    Ireland won the toss and opted to field first before it started pouring

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 March 2023, 08:20 AM
    Updated : 29 March 2023, 08:20 AM

    Rain has delayed the start of the second T20 game in Chattogram between Bangladesh and Ireland.

    It started pouring at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Tuesday 10 mins after Paul Stirling won the toss and asked the Tigers to bat first.

    Bangladesh fielded an unchanged eleven from the first game while Ireland brought in bowling allrounder Fionn Hand to replace seamer Craig Young.

    Rain also curtailed Ireland’s chase to 8 overs in the first game after Bangladesh scored a mammoth 207 in 19.2 overs. Some superb death bowling from Taskin Ahmed and a quickfire 67 from Rony Talukdar consigned Ireland to a 22-run defeat via Duckworth-Lewis method.

    Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das (wk), 2 Rony Talukdar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Nasum Ahmed, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

    Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Ross Adair, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Fionn Hand, 10 Graham Hume, 11 Ben White

    RELATED STORIES
    Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates scoring the fastest century in Bangladesh's history.
    Rain halts Bangladesh-Ireland match after Mushfiq makes history
    Following a prolonged wait, the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland was called off at 8:32 pm
    Taskin, Rony propel Tigers to win in rain-curtailed T20 contest against Ireland
    Taskin, Rony set up win in rain-reduced contest
    Ireland started their curtailed chase well but a fine spell by Taskin lifts the Tigers to the win
    Mahmud shines as Tigers crush Ireland to sweep ODI series
    Mahmud leads Tigers rout of Ireland
    Bangladesh romp to a 10-wicket win for the first time in their ODI history to continue their superb form
    Mushfiqur hits fastest century as Bangladesh pile up 349 against Ireland in second ODI
    Mushfiqur hits fastest ton as Tigers pile up 349
    Mushfiqur goes ballistic as Tigers surpass their record total from the last game

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley