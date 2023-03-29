Rain delays start of second Ireland T20 in Chattogram

Rain has delayed the start of the second T20 game in Chattogram between Bangladesh and Ireland.
It started pouring at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Tuesday 10 mins after Paul Stirling won the toss and asked the Tigers to bat first.
Bangladesh fielded an unchanged eleven from the first game while Ireland brought in bowling allrounder Fionn Hand to replace seamer Craig Young.
Rain also curtailed Ireland’s chase to 8 overs in the first game after Bangladesh scored a mammoth 207 in 19.2 overs. Some superb death bowling from Taskin Ahmed and a quickfire 67 from Rony Talukdar consigned Ireland to a 22-run defeat via Duckworth-Lewis method.
Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das (wk), 2 Rony Talukdar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Nasum Ahmed, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Ross Adair, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Fionn Hand, 10 Graham Hume, 11 Ben White