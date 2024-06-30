‘No tickets, yet empty seats’: New Biman MD Zahidul vows solution

Md Zahidul Islam Bhuiyan, the new managing director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, has identified the issue of passengers not getting tickets despite empty seats the "biggest challenge” ahead of him.

Speaking to reporters at the headquarters of the airline, Balaka Bhaban, on Sunday afternoon, he said he aims to solve the problem, a month after taking charge on May 29.

“I want to put an end to the ticketing problem so that no one can question it; even if there is a question, we can confidently reply."

He also outlined his plan to tackle the issue. “The mechanism with the server for ticketing has many features. It's actually ready; we just need to activate it fully. Plus, monitoring is crucial."

He identified two other challenges: improving the on-time performance of Biman flights and advancing service coverage expansion plans. “These are our priorities where we feel we're slightly behind.”

Responding to a query about Biman’s readiness for ground handling at the third terminal, the MD said the airline was prepared for the job.

“We’ve been doing it for the past 52 years. Many airports worldwide are managed by national carriers or their affiliates. We are optimistic about that," Zahidul said.

He also said Biman was planning to initiate flights gradually to Male, Kunming, Jakarta, Seoul, and Sydney.

"We foresee needing a total of 47 aircraft by 2035 to expand our routes. Currently, six out of our fleet of 21 aircraft will be phased out, with plans to procure an additional 32 aircraft through purchase or lease," said the MD.

The state-owned carrier transported 3.2 million passengers in 21 aircraft in the last fiscal year and achieved a revenue milestone of Tk 10 billion during the period, according to him.

He said he is hopeful of taking the revenue to Tk 12 billion this year.