Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 30, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

‘No tickets, yet empty seats’: New Biman MD Zahidul vows solution

He identifies the problem as the biggest challenge ahead

‘No tickets, yet empty seats’: New Biman MD vows solution

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 30 Jun 2024, 10:21 PM

Updated : 30 Jun 2024, 10:21 PM

Related Stories
Adani’s power supply to Bangladesh halted
Adani’s power supply to Bangladesh halted
Read More
Top Democrats rule out replacing Biden
Top Democrats rule out replacing Biden
Students weather rain to take HSC exams
Students weather rain to take HSC exams
Greek firefighters battle wildfires for second day
Greek firefighters battle wildfires for second day
Italy confirm Spalletti as manager
Italy confirm Spalletti as manager
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More