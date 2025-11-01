Bangladesh bars 'non-essential' foreign travel for govt officials before election

Government officials have been told to avoid foreign trips until the upcoming national election, unless travel is deemed “absolutely essential”, according to a directive from the Chief Advisor’s Office (CAO).

The order was issued on Oct 21 and sent to all senior secretaries and secretaries in ministries and divisions, including the Cabinet Division.

It noted that despite earlier restrictions, officials continued to travel abroad without adhering to the rules.

“Advisors and secretaries in charge of ministries are travelling abroad at the same time. In many cases, several officers from the same ministry are going abroad together. Such proposals are frequently being submitted to this office, which goes against the issued instructions.”

The CAO stressed that no foreign travel would be undertaken until the 13th national election, expected to be held in February next year, except for “compelling reasons”.

The new order reiterates earlier instructions issued on Dec 9 last year, which discouraged overseas travel by government officials and outlined strict conditions.