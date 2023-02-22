Ahmed Rafiq, a Language Movement veteran, bemoans lack of Bangla at all levels

Ahmed Rafiq, Language Movement veteran and researcher, fails to reconcile with the fact that Bangladesh still has not embedded Bangla at all levels 70 years into the history-bending event.

In an exclusive interview with bdnews24.com on the 71st anniversary of the 21st February, the 93-year-old recalled the key demands they raised in 1952.

The demands were the recognition of Bangla as a state language, the release of political prisoners and the inclusion of Bangla in official use at all levels of national life.

The last demand was the key one, he said.

“It was written on many posters. All levels of national life mean, from higher education to science education to the High Court. My only regret is the slogan: ‘Use Bangla at all levels.’ has not been put into action.”