Bangladesh releases results of primary school scholarship exams

The results are available on the websites of the Directorate of Primary Education ( dpe.gov.bd/ ) and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education ( mopme.gov.bd/ ), and through the offices of the divisional deputy directors, the offices of the district’s primary education officer, and the offices of the upazila and thana education officers.

The quotas for the upazila and thana talent-pool scholarships were set according to the number of students that took part in the examination, the state minister said.

“General scholarships are distributed at the union and municipality level,” he said.

The amount of the stipend has also been increased since 2015.

“Previously, the talent-pool stipend was Tk 200 per month, but this was set at Tk 300 from 2015. The general stipend was Tk 150 a month, but was raised to Tk 225.”

Students were tested on Bangla, English, Mathematics and Science on a scale of 100 marks, with 25 marks allotted for each subject during the two-hour scholarship exam.