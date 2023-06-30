‘Record’ number of travellers used Benapole to cross border with India before Eid

As many as 22,673 travelled to India through the port in the eight-day period, and 30,066 returned to Bangladesh, according to him.



The number of people going to India increased after Jun 22, he said.



Police, Ansar and security guards were finding it difficult to handle so many travellers on Friday.



Travellers said they waited in queues for hours. Many of them, especially patients seeking treatment in India, sat on the street for comfort.



“Our people are working tirelessly. I hope there won’t be any trouble,” said Ahsan.