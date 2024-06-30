Pregnant woman allegedly beaten to death in Tangail, husband arrested

The couple living in Tangail’s Ghatail had domestic troubles, police say

A pregnant woman has allegedly been beaten to death in Tangail’s Ghatail Upazila. Her husband was arrested over the incident.

The incident occurred in Shondhanpur village on Saturday evening, said Mohammad Abu Salam Mia, chief of Ghatail Police Station.

The woman was identified as Jemi Akter, 22, from Manaji village. Her father is Jamal Hossain, an expatriate.

Police arrested Jemi’s husband Monir, 25, on Sunday.

The couple have a two-year-old son called Sohan.

Monir was a labourer, police said, citing the family. The couple had some domestic conflicts and Jemi was beaten on Saturday night.

She fell seriously sick and was taken to the Ghatail Upazila Health Complex. Later, she was shifted to Tangail Medical College Hospital.

When her condition deteriorated further, Jemi was taken to Dhaka where she died at 2:30am on Sunday in a private hospital.

Jemi and Monir tied the knot four years ago in a marriage arranged by the two families, her sister Nasima said.

Jemi was four months pregnant, Nasima added.

“Monir tortured my sister from the very beginning of their marriage. Some arbitrations were held over the issue. Despite this, he still found different excuses to beat Jemi. I want exemplary punishment for my sister’s killers.”

Locals tied Monir up at his house following the incident. He was later handed over to the police, said Khorshed Alam, a Shondanpur Union council member from ward No. 3.

Police also took Monir’s mother into custody for interrogation, said OC Abu Salam. Legal action is being taken over the incident, he said.