July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Bangladesh cuts fuel allocation for government employees by 20% as price rise bites

    The government has cut the allocation of fuel for its employees by 20 percent as part of austerity measures to tackle a looming economic crisis.

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 July 2022, 6:18 PM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 6:18 PM

    The finance ministry issued the order on Thursday, a day after the government took several decisions to slash expenses and control commodity prices, including stepping up efforts to balance out the energy crisis with a 25 percent reduction in the use of electricity in public offices.

    The allocation for the power and energy sector cannot be used for other purposes, according to the notice.

    An additional commerce secretary said government officials will receive 20 percent less than what they have been receiving for the cars from the government pool.

    A hike in fuel prices in the international market amid the Russia-Ukraine war has also forced the Bangladesh government to bring back recurring power cuts.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher