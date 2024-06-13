Oman lifts restrictions on 10 types of visas for Bangladeshis, excludes work visas

Oman has lifted temporary restrictions on 10 types of visas for Bangladeshi nationals residing in the GCC countries after an eight-month suspension.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation for such a decision by the coastal country in a press release on Wednesday.

The Omani Royal Police imposed a temporary ban on all visa categories from Bangladesh except for official purposes as part of a migration policy review in October 2023, the statement said.

The Embassy of Oman in Dhaka, in its self-explanatory note, referred to the decision of the government of the Sultanate of Oman to withdraw the temporary visa restrictions imposed on Bangladeshi nationals, according to the statement.

The exempted visa categories include all official visa, family visa, engineers, doctors, nurses, teacher, accountants, investors, high- income tourists and visitors visa for Bangladeshi nationals living in the GCC countries.

Furthermore, the note indicated that henceforth, the local embassy will receive and process all applications and related documents in these exempted categories in coordination with the Royal Omani Police authority.

In a statement from the Bangladesh Embassy in Oman, it has been confirmed: "Efforts are underway to lift the ban on work visas."

Both the authorities in Oman and Bangladesh are working towards lifting the ban on ‘work visas’.