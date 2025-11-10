34 Awami League leaders, activists arrested from different parts of Dhaka

Police have arrested 34 leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliate organisations in raids in different parts of Dhaka.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a statement that they were arrested in multiple raids by the Detective Branch (DB) on Sunday night.

The DMP says the arrests have been made for their involvement in the planning, financing and participation in the banned party’s flash processions.

However, the names and details of the arrestees have yet to be disclosed.

Leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations have conducted flash processions in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, recently.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak, a member of the Awami League Presidium who is based in India, recently announced a “lockdown” programme by the party on Nov 13.

Police have now announced the arrest of 34 party leaders and activists as part of their crackdown on Awami League activities.