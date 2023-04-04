First trial train crosses Padma Bridge on the route from Bhanga to Mawa

The first trial train crossed the railway track built on the Padma Bridge, nine months after the inauguration of the milestone structure connecting Dhaka to the southern districts of Bangladesh.
The railway link constructed on the bridge will take a few more days before commercial train operation begins, authorities said.
Railways Minister Nurul Islam launched the trial run of the train at Bhanga Railway Station in Faridpur around 1:05 pm on Tuesday.
A rail engine made by the US, commonly referred to as a Track Car or Gang Car, took seven coaches made in China from Bhanga to Mawa via the Padma Bridge in the test run around 1:21 pm. Locomotive master Robiul Alam drove the train.
Train operations from Bhanga to Dhaka will start in September and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate it. The rail system will eventually be extended to Jashore.
“We are delighted to be able to complete the construction of the railway link in three months despite a three-month delay at the start of the project. Around 92 percent of the railway track is completed now, the rest of the work will be done by the end date of the project,” said Brig Gen Sayeed Ahmed, a manager of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project.
The train crossed the 42 km-long railway line from Bhanga to Mawa in two hours. It returned to Bhanga afterwards.