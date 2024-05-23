Indian detectives arrive in Dhaka over murder of MP Anar in Kolkata

They are likely to interrogate the three suspects arrested in Bangladesh

A team of three detectives from India has arrived in Bangladesh to investigate the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata.

Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid, the chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch, confirmed the development to the media at his office on Dhaka's Bailey Road on Thursday.

He said that the Indian team will meet them later on Thursday and may also speak with the three suspects arrested by police in Bangladesh.

According to Harunor, they will produce the suspects in a court on Friday and seek their remand for quizzing.

Anar went missing after travelling to India for treatment around a week ago.

As his family were searching for him, the Indian media on Wednesday reported that he had been murdered in a flat in the West Bengal capital.

Police and ministers in Bangladesh also confirmed the murder of the ruling party lawmaker and the arrest of three Bangladshis.