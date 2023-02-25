Bangladeshi man's ankle blown off in Myanmar border mine blast

The injured man was identified as Golam Akbar, 25, a resident of the Jamchhari area. It could not be confirmed why he crossed the border as officials gave conflicting information.

Three to four Bangladeshis went to collect wood inside Myanmar near the border pillar No. 45, said Romen.

At one point, Akbar was injured in a landmine explosion, he said.

“The companions rescued Akbar and rushed him to Naikhongchhari Upazila Health Complex. He was transferred to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital as his condition was critical.”