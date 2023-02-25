    বাংলা

    Bangladeshi man's ankle blown off in Myanmar border mine blast

    It could not be confirmed why he crossed the border as officials gave conflicting information

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Feb 2023, 04:29 PM
    Updated : 25 Feb 2023, 04:29 PM

    A Bangladeshi man has been seriously injured in a mine explosion on the Myanmar side of the border at Naikhongchhari in Bandarban.

    The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in the Saludong area of Myanmar across the Jamchhari border, said Romen Sharma, UNO or chief executive of Naikhongchhari Upazila administration.

    The injured man was identified as Golam Akbar, 25, a resident of the Jamchhari area. It could not be confirmed why he crossed the border as officials gave conflicting information.

    Three to four Bangladeshis went to collect wood inside Myanmar near the border pillar No. 45, said Romen.

    At one point, Akbar was injured in a landmine explosion, he said.

    “The companions rescued Akbar and rushed him to Naikhongchhari Upazila Health Complex. He was transferred to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital as his condition was critical.”

    Naikhongchhari Police Station chief Nantu Saha, however, said Akbar crossed the border to bring stolen cows.

    The left ankle of the victim was completely blown off in the blast, said Md Ripon Chowdhury, a policeman at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital outpost, citing doctors.

