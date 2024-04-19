Mob attacks construction workers after fire in Faridpur temple

Several people have been hospitalised after agitated locals attacked construction workers engaged by a school following a fire at a temple next to the institution in Faridpur’s Madhukhali Upazila.
The incident occurred in the Panchapalli area of Dumain Union Council on Thursday night, said Kamrul Hasan Talukder, deputy commissioner of the district.
He also said they had no information about how many people had been injured, but received unconfirmed reports of two deaths.
A resident of the area said Panchapalli is mostly inhabited by Hindus. The fire broke out in the temple around 7pm. The locals then attacked the workers who were constructing a toilet at Panchapalli Government Primary School next to the place of worship.
It was not clear how the fire started at the temple.
The authorities deployed police to the area. Besides Kamrul and Superintendent of Police Morshed Alam, senior officials of the district administration and law-enforcing agencies visited the neighbourhood.
Morshed said four people were rescued and sent to hospital. “I can’t say if they have died. The doctors can tell you,” he told journalists at the scene.
The situation calmed down, he said.
Two more people were later seen being ambulanced to hospital.
Assistant SP Mizanur Rahman said the locals attacked the construction workers after “someone set fire to the temple”.
“We’re not sure if anyone has died. Two people have been hospitalised,” he said.
At midnight, the entire area was cordoned off by law-enforcing agencies. Police were firing warning shots at the empty streets.