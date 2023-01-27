Dhaka South to designate ‘green zones’ for street vendors, Mayor Taposh says

Dhaka South City Corporation is designating some “green zones” where street vendors will be allowed to sell goods throughout the day, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said.

But “red zones” will always be off limits to the hawkers, the mayor said, speaking at a reception organised by Bangladesh Hawker Sangram Parishad on Thursday.

At “yellow zones”, they will be allowed to do business at certain periods.

The colour-based zoning system aims to ease traffic jams in busy areas without destroying the livelihoods of the hawkers, according to Taposh.