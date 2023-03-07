15 dead, many trapped after blast rips through building in Old Dhaka

Many people have been trapped under the rubble of a building at Siddique Bazar after an explosion killed at least 15 people and injured over 100 others in the crowded marketplace in Old Dhaka.
“We have to cut through the concrete to rescue them. The fire service is working on it,” Hafiz Akter, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Tuesday evening.
Eleven firefighting units were conducting rescue operations after the blast occurred around 4:50 pm, according to the fire service control room.
Police officer Hafiz said there were “a lot of casualties”. He described the explosion as the biggest in recent history.
This is the third blast in a week to claim lives after explosions at an oxygen plant in Sitakunda and another building on Mirpur Road in Dhaka.
The injured were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the DMCH police outpost.
Assistant Professor Dr SM Ayub, the resident surgeon at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said they admitted seven patients until 7:15 pm.
“More patients are coming. Four of them have more than 50 percent of their bodies burnt. One has 98 percent burnt. They are in critical condition.”
“Each of the injured is in a very bad state,” said Prof Samanta Lal, the coordinator of the institute.
The blast ripped through the seven-floor building and badly damaged the first two floors. It housed several stores for sanitary products and household items. The explosion took down the walls and sent office equipment flying onto the street.
It tore down the roofs of the first three floors and also damaged a bus on the street.
A branch of BRAC Bank and the bank’s SME service centre are located in Saki Plaza, a five-storey building adjacent to the blast site.
“The explosion completely shattered the glasses on the exterior of the bank. The flying glass shards injured several bank officials,” said Abdur Rahim, a spokesman for the bank.
Asked what caused the blast, DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said: “Experts are looking into whether this was an accident or a sabotage. You know explosions can occur when gas builds up.”