As Bangladesh marks more than 50 years of independence, has it done enough to memorialise its fallen heroes?

A declaration of independence heralded the birth of a new nation in 1971. But, it was the blood, toil and sacrifice of millions in a nine-month-long war that cemented the nation's footing on the world map.

Bangladesh is gearing up to mark 52 years of its existence with customary pomp and ceremony. But many who lived through the Liberation War wonder whether the values and ideals that drove the struggle for independence have been imparted to today's youth.

One way to connect the past with the present and future is by building memorials and monuments to events of historical significance.

This leads to another question: has the country taken adequate steps to ensure that the torch-bearers of its future truly appreciate the essence or 'spirit' of the Liberation War?

Nusrat, a ninth-grader in Brahmanbaria's Sarail Upazila, does not think so. "We have only one Shaheed Minar in our upazila. We place flowers there on Feb 21 [Language Martyrs Day], Mar 26 [Independence Day] and Dec 16 [Victory Day].

"But nothing distinct has been done for the martyrs of the Liberation War.”

The facts appear to bear out her sentiments. There is a Shaheed Minar, a monument to commemorate those killed during the Bangla Language Movement in 1952, at schools in every upazila. But that is not the case when it comes to the Liberation War.

As many as 61 of the 139 upazilas across 21 districts do not have any monuments to honour the martyrs of the war of independence. In these upazilas, children pay their tributes to the nation's heroes on all occasions of national importance.