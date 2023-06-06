Clash between AL factions in Cumilla halts traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram highway

Traffic is at a standstill on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway following a clash between two factions of the Awami League in Cumilla.
The movement of vehicles along the section of the highway passing through Chauddagram Upazila ground to a halt around 10:30 am on Tuesday, according to Md Rahmat Ullah, superintendent of Cumilla's Highway Police.
As of 12:00 pm, more than 10-km long tailbacks had formed on both sides of the road in the Chauddagram Bazar area.
Many places, including the Chauddagram Bazar area, were crawling with leaders and activists of the opposing ruling party factions, armed with sticks and other objects, since 9 am.
Around 10:30 am, they descended on the highway outside the Upazila Health Complex, disrupting traffic in the area. A series of chases and counter-chases, punctuated by explosions of improvised explosives, ensued.
Additional police personnel were deployed at the scene to bring the situation under control. A few vehicles, including a motorcycle, were also torched during the skirmish.
According to Awami League leaders and locals, a ruling party faction was set to rally on Tuesday to protest against alleged threats to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the 'anarchy' of Jamaat-e-Islami and its affiliates.
The programme was announced a week ago by Mizanur Rahman, the former mayor of Chauddagram Municipality, M Tamiz Uddin Bhuiyan Selim, a member of the Awami League's sub-committee on labour and manpower, and Shahjalal Mazumdar, convener of the upazila's Jubo League unit, among others.
However, Md Mazibul Haque, a local parliamentarian and former railways minister, also announced a rally on the same day, sparking the clash.
“We announced our rally a week ago. Then, they declared a counter-programme to undermine us," said Tamiz Uddin.
“They attacked me while I was going to the venue. I think they did this to implement Jamaat's agenda," he added.
Former mayor Mizanur also accused the rival group of attempting to "sabotage" their rally. "They [Mujibul's loyalists] ran away from Chauddagram Bazar after being chased by our activists. They're the ones who conspired to sabotage our programme by coming out with weapons."
Addressing the incident, Chauddagram Awami League's General Secretary Rahmat Ullah Babul, known to be a loyalist of MP Mazibul, said, "They are doing these things to further Jamaat's agenda. The people of Chauddagram resisted them. There is no alternative to Mazibul Haque in Chauddagram.”
The situation has gradually started to normalise, according to SP Rahmat. "The district police is working on the matter. We are on alert."