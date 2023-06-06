Clash between AL factions in Cumilla halts traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram highway

Traffic is at a standstill on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway following a clash between two factions of the Awami League in Cumilla.

The movement of vehicles along the section of the highway passing through Chauddagram Upazila ground to a halt around 10:30 am on Tuesday, according to Md Rahmat Ullah, superintendent of Cumilla's Highway Police.

As of 12:00 pm, more than 10-km long tailbacks had formed on both sides of the road in the Chauddagram Bazar area.