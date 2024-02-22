    বাংলা

    Bangladeshi expat who came from Italy to attend mother’s burial dies in Narsingdi road crash

    Shah Alam had been living in Italy along with his wife and children for 14 years

    Narsingdi Correspondent
    Published : 22 Feb 2024, 03:19 PM
    Updated : 22 Feb 2024, 03:19 PM

    A Bangladeshi expatriate from Italy and his brother-in-law have been killed in a road traffic accident in Narsingdi on his way home to Brahmanbaria to attend his mother’s funeral.

    Three other people were injured in the accident when expat Shah Alam, 50, was returning home from Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka with his relatives on Thursday morning.

    He died on the spot while his brother-in-law Selim Mia, 40, passed away while being taken to the hospital, after the microbus carrying the family collided head on with a stone-laden truck in Shibpur, said Arifur Rahman, sub-inspector of Itakhola Highway Police Station.

    Shah Alam had been living in Italy along with his wife and children for 14 years. His mother died on Wednesday evening from old age complications, Arifur said, citing Shah Alam’s relatives .

