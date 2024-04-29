Driver, assistant die as three-wheeler overturns in Madaripur

Two pedestrians suffered injuries in the incident, police say

A driver and his assistant have died after a three-wheeler overturned in Madaripur’s Sadar Upazila.

The incident occurred in the Upazila’s Pokhira area around 7:30am on Monday, Sadar Model Police Station chief AHM Salauddin said.

The dead have been identified as driver Emanul Hossain, 25, and his assistant Arif Shikdar, 17. Enamul hailed from Narail’s Lohagora Upazila while Arif was from Madaripur Sadar’s Khoajpur Union.

The accident occurred after they left Faruk Hawlader’s garage in the Pokhira area. Their vehicle lost control and overturned while taking a turn on the Madaripur-Shariatpur regional route, leaving the two dead on the spot. Two pedestrians also suffered injuries in the incident, police and witnesses said.

The bodies of the victims have been sent to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, OC Salauddin said.