Police bust racket that supplied fake Bangladesh passports, NIDs to Rohingya

Police have detained 23 people linked to a criminal network involved in producing counterfeit national ID cards (NIDs), birth certificates, and passports for members of Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic group seeking refuge in Bangladesh.

Since 2019, the group has also fabricated documents for some of the country’s most notorious criminals, using fictitious names and addresses, according to the police.

The arrests were made during raids conducted on Friday and Sunday in Cox's Bazar, Tangail, and several parts of Dhaka including Agargaon, Mohammadpur, Jatrabari, and Badda, Harunor Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch, said at a media briefing on Monday.

"The gang has been responsible for enabling Rohingya children, women, and men from Myanmar to obtain birth certificates, national identity cards, and passports, all for substantial fees."