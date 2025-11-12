Two youths confess to kidnapping, murder of Cambrian College student Sudipto Roy

Two young men have “confessed” to the abduction and murder of Sudipto Roy, a student of Dhaka’s Cambrian College.

The confessions were recorded in court on Wednesday at the request of the investigating officer, Metropolitan Magistrate Md. Sefatullah confirmed.

Following the recording, the two were sent to jail, said Sub-inspector Zakir Hossain of the prosecution.

Abdullah and Jonaid Dewan, both aged 22 years, were arrested on Tuesday afternoon from Baganbari Chourasta in Madhupur, Tangail.

Police applied to the court to record their confessions after the men “agreed to give a statement”, according to SI Hasmat Ali of Bhatara Police.

Sudipto, an 11th-grade student at Cambrian School and College’s Jagannathpur branch, resided at the college hostel on Shaheed Abdul Aziz Road in Bhatara. His body was recovered on Tuesday evening from a flat in Diabari under Shah Ali Police Station.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Sudipto was abducted on Friday, Nov 7, after leaving the hostel. Around 2:45am, a ransom call demanding Tk 8 million was made to his mobile, with threats of murder if the money was not paid.

“The Bhatara investigators identified two suspects linked to the crime,” police said.

Bhatara Police chief Mostafizur Rahman said that on Nov 3, the two students sublet a flat on the third floor of an under-construction ten-storey building in Diabari.

The two locked themselves in the room on Nov 8. No one entered the flat until Nov 11 morning, when the tenants noticed a foul odour and alerted police. The door was broken open, and Sudipto’s decomposed body was found in the bathroom.

Sudipto’s father, Himanshu Kumar Roy, filed a kidnapping complaint on Nov 8. After the body was recovered on Nov 11, charges were updated to include murder following the failure to pay ransom.

The kidnappers demanded Tk 1 million initially, later reduced to Tk 500,000, to be delivered in Mymensingh. After the ransom demands were not met, the perpetrators killed Sudipto.

Police said Sudipto’s family is from Thakurgaon, as is Abdullah’s. The two were previously acquainted, and Abdullah lured Sudipto to the flat in Diabari where the murder took place.