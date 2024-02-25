    বাংলা

    Viqarunnisa Noon School withdraws teacher over sexual harassment charges at coaching centre

    The senior teacher faces allegations of initially fostering good relations with students before sexually harassing them at his private coaching centre

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Feb 2024, 09:37 PM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2024, 09:37 PM

    Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in Dhaka has withdrawn a senior teacher from its Azimpur branch after allegations of sexually harassing students at his private coaching centre surfaced.

    Mathematics teacher Mohammad Murad Hossain has been attached to the principal’s office after the allegations were substantiated in the initial investigation, Acting Principal Keka Chowdhury said in a notice on Saturday.

    Keka did not take phone calls, while Murad could not be reached for comments.

    Parents and students have called a human-chain demonstration scheduled for Sunday morning outside the Azimpur branch of the institution.

    Tahmina Akhter, the mother of an eighth grader, said she saw the notice in the school.

    “But it’s unacceptable. This teacher must be rusticated from the school and brought to justice,” she said.

    Guardians, citing parents of the alleged victims, said Murad developed good relations with students and then sexually harassed them at his private coaching centre in Azimpur.

    Principal Keka has formed a committee to investigate the allegations and received the report on Thursday, a guardian said, requesting anonymity.

    RELATED STORIES
    Madrasa teacher gets death for rape of four boys in Chattogram
    Madrasa teacher to die for raping four boys in Ctg
    The court characterised the convict as a serial rapist, condemning him for betraying his duty to provide religious and moral guidance to the victims
    Dhaka University journalism teacher on 3-month leave over sexual harassment allegations
    DU professor on 3-month leave over alleged sexual harassment
    He will abstain from all academic and administrative activities during this period
    A student at Orangethorpe Elementary School practices writing cursive as California grade school students are being required to learn cursive handwriting this year, in Fullerton, California, US January 23, 2024.
    Shunned in computer age, cursive makes a comeback in California
    Starting this year, California grade school students are required to learn cursive handwriting, after the skill had fallen out of fashion in the computer age
    How much will assessment by students change teaching at Dhaka University?
    Will student assessment change teaching at DU?
    The university is set to enter a new era where the students will also evaluate the teachers’ performance

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps