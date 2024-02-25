Viqarunnisa Noon School withdraws teacher over sexual harassment charges at coaching centre

Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in Dhaka has withdrawn a senior teacher from its Azimpur branch after allegations of sexually harassing students at his private coaching centre surfaced.
Mathematics teacher Mohammad Murad Hossain has been attached to the principal’s office after the allegations were substantiated in the initial investigation, Acting Principal Keka Chowdhury said in a notice on Saturday.
Keka did not take phone calls, while Murad could not be reached for comments.
Parents and students have called a human-chain demonstration scheduled for Sunday morning outside the Azimpur branch of the institution.
Tahmina Akhter, the mother of an eighth grader, said she saw the notice in the school.
“But it’s unacceptable. This teacher must be rusticated from the school and brought to justice,” she said.
Guardians, citing parents of the alleged victims, said Murad developed good relations with students and then sexually harassed them at his private coaching centre in Azimpur.
Principal Keka has formed a committee to investigate the allegations and received the report on Thursday, a guardian said, requesting anonymity.