Viqarunnisa Noon School withdraws teacher over sexual harassment charges at coaching centre

Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in Dhaka has withdrawn a senior teacher from its Azimpur branch after allegations of sexually harassing students at his private coaching centre surfaced.

Mathematics teacher Mohammad Murad Hossain has been attached to the principal’s office after the allegations were substantiated in the initial investigation, Acting Principal Keka Chowdhury said in a notice on Saturday.

Keka did not take phone calls, while Murad could not be reached for comments.