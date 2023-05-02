World Bank gives Bangladesh $2.25bn in loans for 5 projects in a year

The World Bank and Bangladesh have signed a $2.25 billion loan deal for five development projects that cover regional trade and connectivity, disaster preparedness and environmental management., state news agency BSS reports.

The loan agreement was signed in Washington, DC on Monday at an event commemorating 50 years of collaboration between Bangladesh and the World Bank.

The five projects are the Resilient Infrastructure Building Project (RIVER), the Bangladesh Environmental Sustainability and Transformation (BEST), the Accelerating Transport and Trade Connectivity in Eastern South Asia (ACCESS) –Bangladesh Phase-1, the First Bangladesh Green and Climate Resilient Development (GCRD), and the Sustainable Microenterprise and Resilient Transformation (SMART).

The signing of the deal was witnessed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and WB President David Malpass.