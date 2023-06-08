Rohingya man gets life in prison for drug trafficking

A Chattogram court has sentenced a Rohingya man to life in prison for trafficking 19,000 pieces of the methamphetamine-based narcotic Yaba.

The verdict was delivered on Thursday in the absence of the convict, 32-year-old Md Zahir, who has been absconding since securing bail in the case.

Zahir was also fined Tk 20,000, said Omar Fuad, a court official. Failure to pay the sum will extend his prison time by a year.