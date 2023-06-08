Rohingya man gets life in prison for drug trafficking

A Chattogram court has sentenced a Rohingya man to life in prison for trafficking 19,000 pieces of the methamphetamine-based narcotic Yaba.
The verdict was delivered on Thursday in the absence of the convict, 32-year-old Md Zahir, who has been absconding since securing bail in the case.
Zahir was also fined Tk 20,000, said Omar Fuad, a court official. Failure to pay the sum will extend his prison time by a year.
According to the case dossier, the Rapid Action Batallion arrested Zahir with 19,700 yaba tablets in Karnaphuli's Shikalbaha Crossing in October 2020.
A case was subsequently started with the Karnaphuli Police Station and the charges were pressed two months later in December. The trial began on Nov 30, 2022. The court heard the testimonies of seven witnesses before reaching a verdict.