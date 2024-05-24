Depression forms in Bay of Bengal, cautionary signal No. 1 for ports

The weather system is likely to intensify and move northeast, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department says

The well-marked low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The depression is likely to intensify and move northeastwards, the BMD said in a special weather bulletin signed by meteorologist Dr Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik on Friday.

If the depression intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named ‘Remal’, which means ‘sand’ in Arabic. The name was chosen by Oman.

It was centred about 870 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 805 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 825 km south of Mongla port and 790 km south of Payra port.

Each of these ports has been advised to hoist distant cautionary signal No. 1.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay of Bengal and the deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and remain cautious until further notice.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 44 km of the centre of the depression is about 40 kph, rising to 50 kph in gusts and squalls. However, the sea is moderate near the centre of the depression.

The BMD’s 72-hour forecast from Thursday evening says that there may be rain accompanied by gusty winds or lightning in a couple of areas in the Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions. The weather in the rest of the country is likely to remain dry, with some scattered areas of partial cloudiness.

The Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions are experiencing a mild to moderate heatwave that is likely to continue, the forecast said.

The day and night temperatures may rise slightly and the humidity will likely make things more uncomfortable.

The highest temperature recorded across the country on Thursday was 38.5 degrees Celsius in Rangamati and Ishwardi. The lowest was 23.4 degrees Celsius in Bogura.