    Jubo League leader shot dead in Lakshmipur

    A BCL leader has also been shot and injured in the attack

    Laxmipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 April 2023, 06:58 PM
    Updated : 25 April 2023, 06:58 PM

    Abdullah Al Noman, a former general secretary of Lakshmipur district Jubo League, has been shot dead.

    Rakib Imam, a former organising secretary of the district unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, was also shot and injured in the attack.

    Jubo League and Chhatra League are the ruling Awami League's youth and student wings, respectively.

    The incident occurred in the Padmer Bazaar area of the town around 9pm on Tuesday, according to Mahfuzur Rahman, the chairman of Bashikpur Union Parishad.

    Rakib was sent to Dhaka after he received initial medical treatment at Sadar Hospital.

    Noman was declared dead by the duty doctors when he was brought to the hospital at 10:40pm, while Rakib was in critical condition, said Anwar Hossain, a resident medical officer of the hospital.

    Both had gunshot wounds to the head and face, he said.

    Mahfuzur blamed a former chairman of the union council for the attack.

    Lakshmipur Correspondent
