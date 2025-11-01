RAB hopes to complete Twaki murder investigation ‘soon’

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has said it expects to complete the investigation into the killing of Tanvir Mohammad Twaki in Narayanganj “soon”.

RAB-11 Commanding Officer Lt Col HM Shazzad Hossain said the investigation had made “much progress” and that the process was ongoing.

“We have made many developments and hope to submit it very soon,” he said at a press conference in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar on Saturday.

The briefing had been called to share information on the arrest of eight suspects and the seizure of 11 firearms from the riverine areas of Narsingdi, but officer Shazzd also responded to questions about the long-delayed Twaki case.

The family of Twaki, son of cultural activist and civic movement leader Rafiur Rabbi, had renewed hope for justice when six suspects were arrested soon after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government following the July Uprising.

However, even after a year of the interim government, the elite force had not yet submitted the chargesheet in the high-profile murder case.

On Sept 18, RAB sought more time from a Narayanganj court to file the chargesheet.

The court then ordered the investigating officer, RAB Additional Superintendent of Police Dipak Ranjan Majumder, to submit it without delay.

Asked about the progress, Shazzad said: “All details will be disclosed once the investigation is complete. Until then, we must wait.”

He added, “We are also in contact with the family. It’s a long-running investigation -- we want to complete it properly and reach a good outcome. Hopefully, very soon.

“Once the report is ready, it will be shared in detail. How can I speak before the investigation is finished?”

Twaki was abducted on Mar 6, 2013 while walking from his home on Shaista Khan Road to a local library.

On Mar 8, police recovered his body from the Kumudini canal of the Shitalakkhya River.

A murder case was filed against unidentified assailants, but justice has remained elusive even after twelve years.

Twaki’s family has long alleged that influential members of the Osman family were involved in the killing and that the trial had been blocked under the orders of former prime minister Hasina.