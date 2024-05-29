5.4 strong Myanmar earthquake jolts Bangladesh

The tremors are felt in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake with its epicentre in Myanmar has jolted Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh.

The Seismic Observatory and Research Centre of Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the earthquake was felt at 7:13pm on Wednesday.

Its epicentre was in Mawlaik, Myanmar, some 439 kilometres east from Dhaka near the border, said an official at the observatory.

The earthquake’s epicentre was 103 kilometres deep.

Besides Dhaka, the quake was felt in Chattogram and Sylhet.

No casualties or damage was reported.