Rundown vehicles pour cold water on Bangladesh police’s hot pursuit of criminals

It was around 11pm when a police patrol car emerged at the Shialbari intersection in Mirpur.

A sub-inspector agreed when the bdnews24.com reporter requested him to drop him at C block in Mirpur-1.

While they were on the way, a motorcyclist sped past the patrol car with two pillion riders in breach of the law.

Though the law enforcers wished to stop the motorcycle, they couldn't do so.

“We can't catch them because if we speed up the fuel will enter the engine, shutting down our car," the sub-inspector explained.

Asked how they can do their job properly if they are unable to chase a suspect, he said: “What I can tell you is that we have five patrol cars at Rupnagar Police Station and none of them are in good condition.”

“We have to make do with those. You can't speed up the cars and must keep the speed limited to 15 to 20 kilometres per hour.”