Yunus returns home after BIMSTEC summit

He is back in Dhaka after holding talks with several leaders during his two-day visit to Thailand

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has flown back to Dhaka capping off a two-day visit to Thailand, where he attended the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit.

According to his press wing, Yunus arrived at the Shahjalal International Airport aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 10:05pm on Friday.

He was seen off at the Bangkok airport by Jiraporn Sindhuprai, Thailand’s minister for the Prime Minister’s Office.

During his stay in Bangkok, Yunus joined a series of high-level meetings on the sidelines of the regional summit, which brought together leaders from South and Southeast Asia.

He held bilateral talks with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other heads of government.

Bangladeshi officials said that the meeting with Modi covered a range of key issues, including the matter of former premier Sheikh Hasina’s extradition.

Although Indian officials have not commented directly on the topic, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters after the meeting that Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to a “people-centric approach” in its relationship with Bangladesh.

“The long-standing partnership between India and Bangladesh has produced tangible benefits for both countries,” Misri said.