Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

India, US finalise terms of reference for first phase of trade deal, Indian official says

The countries aim for $500 billion trade by 2030 with phased deal

India, US finalise terms of reference for first phase of trade de
Shipping containers are stored at APM Terminals, in Navi Mumbai, India, Feb 28, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 11:04 PM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 11:04 PM

Related Stories
133 companies get approval to export aroma rice
133 companies get approval to export aroma rice
Stock market trades gradually on the rise
Stock market trades gradually on the rise
Emphasis on long-term pipeline for foreign investment: BIDA
Emphasis on long-term pipeline for foreign investment: BIDA
Beijing bites back at US tariffs by curbing Hollywood imports
Beijing bites back at US tariffs by curbing Hollywood imports
Read More
Flick wary of Leganes as Barca aim to extend LaLiga lead
Flick wary of Leganes as Barca aim to extend LaLiga lead
‘March for Gaza’ set for Saturday at Suhrawardy Udyan
‘March for Gaza’ set for Saturday at Suhrawardy Udyan
Gaza 'hell on earth' as hospital supplies running out: Red Cross chief
Gaza 'hell on earth' as hospital supplies running out: Red Cross chief
Another bus robbed in Savar in a series of robberies
Another bus robbed in Savar in a series of robberies
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More