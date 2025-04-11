Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Dortmund hope Bayern distracted by Champions League loss, says Kovac

Bayern lead Bundesliga with 68 points, while Dortmund chase a Champions League spot

Dortmund hope Bayern distracted by CL loss: Kovac
Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - Mar 30, 2025 Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac is seen during the match REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 11:48 PM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 11:48 PM

Related Stories
Lewandowski brace sees Barca thrash Dortmund
Lewandowski brace sees Barca thrash Dortmund
Flick urges Barca players to keep focus
Flick urges Barca players to keep focus
Doue shines as PSG tame Villa
Doue shines as PSG tame Villa
Villa have the quality to turn PSG tie around: Rogers
Villa have the quality to turn PSG tie around: Rogers
Read More
Narayanganj murders: Victims killed 4 days ago, suspect held ‘intoxicated’
Narayanganj murders: Victims killed 4 days ago, suspect held ‘intoxicated’
Man City must be optimistic about finishing season well: Guardiola
Man City must be optimistic about finishing season well: Guardiola
'All hell to pay' should Iran develop nuclear weapon: White House
'All hell to pay' should Iran develop nuclear weapon: White House
China raises duties on US goods to 125pc
China raises duties on US goods to 125pc
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More