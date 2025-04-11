Baitul Mukarram’s Khatib Abdul Malek will preside over the event

‘March for Gaza’ to be held at Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday

A “March for Gaza” programme, aimed at expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people, is set to take place at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Saturday.

The event, organised by the Palestine Solidarity Movement Bangladesh, is scheduled to begin at 3pm.

Mufti Abdul Malek, Khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, will preside over the gathering.

“This marks the first time people from all political and non-political backgrounds across the country will unite at Suhrawardy Udyan to express solidarity with the Palestinian cause,” the organisers said in a statement.

They also noted that peace-loving individuals across Europe, the Americas, and other parts of the world have taken to the streets to condemn Israel’s ongoing aggression in Gaza.

Similar demonstrations have previously taken place in Bangladesh under the banners of various political, social, and religious organisations.

The upcoming programme is part of this broader, ongoing movement, according to the organisers.

To facilitate smooth access for participants, five designated routes have been arranged for processions converging on the venue from various parts of the capital.

1. The Procession from Banglamotor will enter the venue via Shahbagh and Ramna Gate.

2. Those coming from the Kakrail intersection will enter through the Institution of Engineer, Bangladesh gate via Matsya Bhaban.

3. Participants coming from Gulistan Zero Point will proceed through Doel Chattar to reach Suhrawardy Udyan via the TSC Gate.

4. Marchers coming via the Bakshibazar intersection will enter through the TSC Gate after passing the Central Shaheed Minar.

5. Those arriving from Nilkhet intersection will proceed via VC Chattar and enter through the TSC Gate.

Islamic groups including Khelafat Majlish, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Hefazat-e Islam have called upon everyone to join Saturday’s programme.