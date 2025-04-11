Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Flick wary of Leganes threat as Barca look to stretch LaLiga lead

The Catalans seek revenge after December loss to Leganes

Flick wary of Leganes as Barca aim to extend LaLiga lead
Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Betis - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - Apr 5, 2025 FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 11:40 PM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 11:40 PM

Related Stories
Lewandowski brace sees Barca thrash Dortmund
Lewandowski brace sees Barca thrash Dortmund
Flick urges Barca players to keep focus
Flick urges Barca players to keep focus
Doue shines as PSG tame Villa
Doue shines as PSG tame Villa
Villa have the quality to turn PSG tie around: Rogers
Villa have the quality to turn PSG tie around: Rogers
Read More
‘March for Gaza’ set for Saturday at Suhrawardy Udyan
‘March for Gaza’ set for Saturday at Suhrawardy Udyan
India, US finalise terms of reference for first phase of trade deal: officia
India, US finalise terms of reference for first phase of trade deal: officia
Gaza 'hell on earth' as hospital supplies running out: Red Cross chief
Gaza 'hell on earth' as hospital supplies running out: Red Cross chief
Another bus robbed in Savar in a series of robberies
Another bus robbed in Savar in a series of robberies
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More