    Engineer dies ‘by suicide’ after ‘killing’ son at Dhaka home

    The man also attempted to murder his daughter

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 7 April 2024, 04:20 PM
    Updated : 7 April 2024, 04:20 PM

    After recovering the bodies of a man and his son from their home at Taltola in Dhaka, police have said the father died by suicide after killing the boy.

    The man, Moshiur Rahman, also tried to murder his 13-year-old daughter during the incident in the Mollapara area on Sunday afternoon.

    Moshiur was an assistant engineer at a construction firm. His son Sadab was preparing to take the Higher Secondary Certificate exams this year. His full name and age could not be confirmed immediately.

    “Moshiur died by suicide after strangling Sadab to death in his sleep,” said Abdul Ahad, chief of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

    “He also tried to strangle his daughter, but failed.”

    Moshiur’s wife was not at home during the incident and the couple have two children.

    “We suspect Moshiur tried to strangle both the children in their sleep. The boy died but the girl was severely injured,” Ahad said.

    Locals broke down the door and rescued the girl. She was sent to hospital while police recovered the bodies after being informed through the 999 national helpline.

