Engineer dies ‘by suicide’ after ‘killing’ son at Dhaka home

After recovering the bodies of a man and his son from their home at Taltola in Dhaka, police have said the father died by suicide after killing the boy.



The man, Moshiur Rahman, also tried to murder his 13-year-old daughter during the incident in the Mollapara area on Sunday afternoon.



Moshiur was an assistant engineer at a construction firm. His son Sadab was preparing to take the Higher Secondary Certificate exams this year. His full name and age could not be confirmed immediately.



“Moshiur died by suicide after strangling Sadab to death in his sleep,” said Abdul Ahad, chief of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

