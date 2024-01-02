    বাংলা

    3 dead as thick fog leads to pickup crash in Sunamganj

    A pickup truck veered out of control amid dense fog and crashed into a roadside tree

    Sunamganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM

    Three people have died in Sunamganj after a pickup truck veered out of control and hit a roadside tree amid dense fog.

    Another person was injured in the accident that occurred on the Sunamganj-Sylhet road in Chhatak Upazila's Borokapan around 7 am on Tuesday, according Abdur Rakib, chief of Joykalash Highway Police Station.

    The dead men were identified as 50-year-old Asab Uddin, 45-year-old Nurul Haque, and 57-year-old Abdul Karim.

    The pickup was transporting fish from Sunamganj's Jamalganj to Sylhet, with thick fog affecting visibility on the road, according to Rakib. The driver consequently lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.

    "Two people died on the spot while another passed away in the hospital."

    The highway police subsequently recovered the bodies of the victims and the pickup.

