3 dead as thick fog leads to pickup crash in Sunamganj

Three people have died in Sunamganj after a pickup truck veered out of control and hit a roadside tree amid dense fog.

Another person was injured in the accident that occurred on the Sunamganj-Sylhet road in Chhatak Upazila's Borokapan around 7 am on Tuesday, according Abdur Rakib, chief of Joykalash Highway Police Station.

The dead men were identified as 50-year-old Asab Uddin, 45-year-old Nurul Haque, and 57-year-old Abdul Karim.