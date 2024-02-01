Forecast says mild cold waves likely in February

Bangladesh’s north, west, and northwestern districts are likely to experience one to two mild cold waves in the first half of February.

However, day and night temperatures will slowly start to climb, according to a long-term forecast by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department released on Thursday.

The BMD classifies a temperature below 6 degrees Celsius over large areas as a severe cold wave. Temperatures ranging from 6 to 8 degrees Celsius are considered a moderate cold wave, while those between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius are classified as a mild cold wave.