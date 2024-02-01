    বাংলা

    Forecast says mild cold waves likely in February

    One to two mild cold waves are expected in the north, west, and north-west districts in the first half of the month

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Feb 2024, 05:26 PM
    Updated : 1 Feb 2024, 05:26 PM

    Bangladesh’s north, west, and northwestern districts are likely to experience one to two mild cold waves in the first half of February.

    However, day and night temperatures will slowly start to climb, according to a long-term forecast by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department released on Thursday.

    The BMD classifies a temperature below 6 degrees Celsius over large areas as a severe cold wave. Temperatures ranging from 6 to 8 degrees Celsius are considered a moderate cold wave, while those between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius are classified as a mild cold wave.

    Bangladesh experienced mild to moderate cold waves in three stages throughout January. On Jan 28, Tetulia recorded the lowest temperature of the winter at 5 degrees Celsius.

    The BMD says the highest temperature in January was 2 degrees Celsius lower than normal, but the lowest temperature was standard. However, the average temperature throughout the month was also 1 degree Celsius lower than normal.

    The forecast says that regular rain is expected throughout the month. There is no likelihood of a cyclone or even a low-pressure system. Day and night temperatures are expected to rise steadily. Near the end of the month, some parts of the country may experience thunderstorms.

    The 24-hour forecast from 9 am on Thursday says parts of the Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions and one or two areas of the Rajshahi, Dhaka, and Mymensingh Divisions may experience light to moderate rain.

    The heavy fog may temporarily disrupt inland water transport.

    The night temperature may rise slightly, but the day temperature will remain unchanged.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    Mercury drops to 8.1 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur amid cold wave
    The temperature dropped as low as 12.1 degrees Celsius in Dhaka, meteorologists say
    A chill at the polls: What will the weather be like on voting day?
    What will the weather be like on voting day?
    The Met Office forecasts chilly weather with dense fog on Jan 7
    Mild cold wave may bring rain to northern Bangladesh, night temperatures likely to rise
    Met Office forecasts rain amid cold wave in north
    The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius in Tetulia
    Mild cold wave sweeps over Tetulia, but temperatures to rise in a few days
    Mild cold wave in Tetulia, but temperatures to rise soon
    The intensity of the winter chill is likely to diminish in the week to come, the Met Office forecast says

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps