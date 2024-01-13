Voting underway at suspended Mymensingh-3 centre amid tight security

Balloting is underway at the Bhalukapur High School polling centre in Mymensingh-3, where voting was suspended over irregularities during the national election, amid tight security.

Polls opened at 8 am on Saturday and voting will continue until 4 pm.

"Voters are casting their ballots in seven booths. Five layers of security have been implemented at the centre and its surrounding areas," said Deputy Commissioner and Returning Office Didare Alam Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury.