Online bus tickets are supposed to eliminate extra fares. Not so, say some passengers

Passengers have voiced concern over buses charging them extra fares despite the introduction of e-ticketing, a method to prevent misconduct and discipline runaway public transport.

Buses are supposed to pick up passengers only from pre-assigned stations, but the drivers and their assistants breach the rules by stopping anywhere they find travellers.

On top of that, the buses ask each passenger to pay Tk 10 as the minimum fare for a kilometre for an e-ticket.

The allegations appeared valid after this correspondent visited Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Shyamoli and Asad Gate on Saturday.

Mehedi Hasan, a Prajapati Paribahan passenger, said he asked for a ticket to Asad Gate from Mirpur No. 1, but was handed a ticket to Ghatarchar and charged an additional Tk 7. That means he paid Tk 20 instead of Tk 13.

Mehedi called for the monitoring of the new method.

Meantime, bus owners and leaders of the owners’ association advised passengers to stay vigilant against extra fares and buses stopping at unassigned locations for passengers.

And they hoped that the proper implementation of the new rules will settle the public transport mayhem by creating “a transparent and friendly” environment.

Rayhan Siddique travelled from Uttara to Mirpur’s Purabi Cinema Hall on a Paristhan Paribahan bus on an e-ticket for the first time. He was mostly happy.