    Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with bus in Faridpur

    A Golden Paribahan bus caught fire immediately after a deadly collision with a motorcycle on the Faridpur-Bhanga highway

    Faridpur Correspondent
    Published : 16 Feb 2024, 07:28 AM
    Updated : 16 Feb 2024, 07:28 AM

    A motorcyclist has died after the two-wheeler collided head-on with a bus in Faridpur’s Nagarkanda Upazila. The bus went up in flames immediately after the collision.

    Authorities identified the dead man as 24-year-old Rabiul Islam.

    Another man named Ekhlas Uddin Sheikh was injured in the accident that occurred on the Faridpur-Bhanga highway around 8 am on Friday.

    The Golden Line Paribahan bus caught fire right after the collision, according to Shariful Islam, a Fire Service official.

    Nagarkanda Fire Service personnel were subsequently dispatched to the scene to bring the fire under control.

