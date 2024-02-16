Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with bus in Faridpur

Rains are likely to occur in parts of country, including Dhaka, on Wednesday
A motorcyclist has died after the two-wheeler collided head-on with a bus in Faridpur’s Nagarkanda Upazila. The bus went up in flames immediately after the collision.
Authorities identified the dead man as 24-year-old Rabiul Islam.
Another man named Ekhlas Uddin Sheikh was injured in the accident that occurred on the Faridpur-Bhanga highway around 8 am on Friday.
The Golden Line Paribahan bus caught fire right after the collision, according to Shariful Islam, a Fire Service official.
Nagarkanda Fire Service personnel were subsequently dispatched to the scene to bring the fire under control.