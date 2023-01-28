    বাংলা

    Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Dhaka

    26-year-old Abul Bashar Shuvo was out with friends when their motorcycle crashed in the Kaola area of the capital

    A man has died and another has been injured after being thrown from a motorcycle in Dhaka’s Kaola area late on Friday night.

    The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Abul Bashar Shuvo, who completed his BSc and was working as a receptionist at a company in Dhaka’s Ashkona.

    The accident occurred on the road opposite the Ashiyan City Road near Northern University, said Sub Inspector Abdur Rahim of Dakhikhan Police Station.

    Shuvo was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition around 11:45 pm on Friday. Doctors there declared him dead. The body has been kept at the hospital morgue awaiting an autopsy.

    Shuvo and six others had gone out on four motorcycles on Friday night, according to his cousin Tanvir. Shuvo was riding his friend’s motorcycle. When they reached the Northern University area, the vehicle veered out of control and crashed. The driver suffered minor injuries, but Shuvo took a serious blow to the head.

    Shuvo’s family hailed from Cumilla’s Brahmanpara, but now lives in Dhaka’s Ashkona.

