Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Dhaka

A man has died and another has been injured after being thrown from a motorcycle in Dhaka’s Kaola area late on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Abul Bashar Shuvo, who completed his BSc and was working as a receptionist at a company in Dhaka’s Ashkona.

The accident occurred on the road opposite the Ashiyan City Road near Northern University, said Sub Inspector Abdur Rahim of Dakhikhan Police Station.

Shuvo was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition around 11:45 pm on Friday. Doctors there declared him dead. The body has been kept at the hospital morgue awaiting an autopsy.