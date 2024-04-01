In Dhaka, a footbridge cradled a plane and unveiled a spectacle

As the clock struck the twilight hours from Bijoy Sarani to Mohakhali on Sunday, an unexpected guest brought the city's relentless pace to a gentle pause, much to the delight of the commuters.

Fate, with a penchant for mischief, guided a scrapped plane perched atop a sturdy trailer into a snug embrace with a footbridge outside the BAF Shaheen College.

There, amidst the concrete and the whispers of the night, the plane stood suspended, a bridge-bound behemoth, weaving a tailback of vehicles into a serpentine dance on the street below for around half an hour.

And so, in a city no stranger to the extraordinary, the tale of the plane and the footbridge wove itself into the fabric of urban legend.